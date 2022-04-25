Warning to pet owners after dog dies in Cornwall cliff fall

A dog has died after falling from a cliff in Cornwall, prompting a warning from coastguard teams.

Mullion Coastguard Team was called to a dog which had fallen over the cliff near Poldhu and Gunwalloe at around 8.30pm on Saturday 23 April.

The dog did not survive the fall but the coastguard sent a rope technician over the edge of the cliff to recover its remains for its owners.

It is the second time in two weeks a dog has fallen over the edge of Cornwall’s coastline.

A dog survived a fall from the same coastline and saw rescue teams dispatched in “treacherous” conditions.

While the coastguard had to stand down, the dog was later found alive by two surfers and was successfully rescued.

Dog rescued by surfers after falling over cliff edge Credit: BMP Media

Mullion Coastguard has now urged people to keep their dogs on leads when walking close to the edge of cliffs.

If you see someone in trouble on the coast call 999, and ask for the coastguard.