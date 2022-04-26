A 14-year-old boy was injured following a collision on a main road in South Gloucestershire yesterday afternoon (25 April).

A Land Drover Discovery hit the boy on the A38 Gloucester Road at Whitfield just before 4pm.

The boy was crossing the road after getting off a bus when he was hit by the 4X4 car.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance where he was treated for his injuries - which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The collision happened just north of the junction of the A38 with the B4061.

Police closed the road while they examined the scene but it was reopened shortly after 8.30pm.

The boy's family have been informed, and Avon and Somerset Police are now investigating the incident.

Officers are appealing witnesses or people with dashcam footage of the collision to come forward by calling 101 and giving the reference number 5222097672.