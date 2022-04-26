A teenager who was part of a notorious Bristol gang has been convicted over the " tragic and pointless" death of an 18-year-old from a rival group.

Dontae Davis, from Bishopsworth, was stabbed to death by Kairon Sawyers in a pre-arranged fight in Lawrence Hill in October last year.

The 19-year-old from Whitchurch denied both murder and manslaughter, arguing he acted in self-defence, but he was convicted of manslaughter at Bristol Crown Court today (26 April).

The court heard Sawyers was a member of the 24 group - so named as it boasted members could commit crime 24 hours a day. Mr Davis was part of the 16 group - named after the Bristol postcode, jurors were told.

The 24 group – including Sawyers - had appeared in a drill music video burning a green bandana, a symbol of the 16s, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Following a long-running feud on social media, Sawyers bumped into Mr Davis on Old Market on October 14 last year, the court heard.

Sawyers said to Mr Davis "come then, come around here then" and Mr Davis and a friend followed to an alleyway where there were fewer security cameras, jurors were told.

The court heard Mr Davis made the first blow and Sawyers suffered a total of three stab wounds.

Sawyers stabbed Mr Davis, causing a catastrophic injury to an artery, and he died at the scene.

The court heard a harrowing 999 call made by Mr Davis’ mother Niquae, who was not at the scene, where she pleaded with an ambulance operator to send help.

The jury was also shown footage of Sawyers cycling calmly from the scene in the aftermath of the attack. He later went to hospital for treatment, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Speaking after the court hearing, Detective Inspector Roger Doxsey from Avon and Somerset Police said Mr Davis was “trying to make something of his life”.

“He worked as a steward at Bristol Rovers, he was a member of Bristol Fighting Gym, he was a happy, popular young man,” he added.

“His loved-ones are devastated, and that’s had a ripple-effect throughout the community.”

Nick Evans of the CPS said: "This was a tragic and pointless loss of a young life and our thoughts are with Dontae’s family and friends at this time.

“Sawyers claimed that he acted in self-defence but the jury concluded unanimously that he was guilty of manslaughter.

"This case highlights the terrible impacts that can result from young people carrying knives. The CPS is committed to working with our colleagues in the police to tackle knife crime and we will prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law."