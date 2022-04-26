Concern for welfare of missing 53-year-old man from Cornwall

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 53-year-old man from Cornwall.

James Parsons was last seen in the area of Harbour Road in Porthleven around 7pm on Friday 22 April.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for local people to check their gardens, sheds, garages and any insecure outbuildings.

Officers believe James has many nicknames including 'Jimmy', 'Frank' and 'Fran' which he may be better known as.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

James has brown and grey wavy hair which is balding at the back and is clean-shaven.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a black hoodie.

Anyone who sees James or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 999 quoting log 223 24/4/22.