'Explosions' heard during fire at Devon industrial estate

A food packaging centre on an industrial estate in Devon has been completely destroyed by a fire.

An investigation is underway after the blaze at Babbage Road Industrial Estate in Totnes, which broke out on the evening of Monday 25 April.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service were called to the scene at 8.08pm after people heard explosions and saw black smoke coming from the industrial unit.

Due to the large number of calls about the incident, 12 crews were sent to the scene including from Torquay, Paignton, Ashburton and Totnes.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Fire control received several calls to reports of a fire on Babbage Road, Totnes. Due to the number of calls five fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform were mobilised to the scene.

"On arrival crews confirmed a fire involving an industrial unit, which was well alight, and spreading to adjacent units."

The crews worked through the night to extinguish the flames engulfing the unit, which is used to package food.

A worker at the food company reported smelling wax throughout the night but thought it was coming from a fly zapper before realising the building was on fire.

The industrial unit was completely destroyed by the fire. The cause of the blaze is unknown.