The daughter of D-Day veteran Harry Billinge has led tributes to her father describing him as a "loving husband" and "a very charitable man" who spent the majority of his life raising money for veterans.

Horace Billinge - known as Harry - died at the beginning of the month aged 96 after a short illness.

In a statement on behalf of the Billinge family ahead of his funeral today (April 26), his eldest daughter Margot Billinge said raising money for the British Normandy Memorial "gave him a purpose" and "meeting with members of the public kept him going".

"The original idea was to collect £1 for each of his comrades that died on the beaches – 22,442. But, of course, it amounted to much more than that."

Former Royal Engineer Harry Billinge was just 18 years old when he became one of the first solders to land on Gold Beach on June 6, 1944.

He was just one of four from his 10-man section to survive the rest of the Battle of Normandy.

After moving to St Austell from London, the veteran ran a barber shop for many years and then a family funeral business. For 64 years, Harry raised money for the Royal British Legion but, in 2018, he turned his support to The Normandy Memorial Trust.

The former Royal Engineer was awarded an MBE in 2020 after collecting more than £50,000 towards a memorial for the 22,442 service personnel killed on D-Day and during the Battle of Normandy.

Harry Billinge is survived by his wife Sheila, daughters Sally and Margot, son Christopher and granddaughters Amy and Claire.

Harry with his three children, Margot, Sally and Christopher.

Paying tribute to her father, Harry's daughter Margot Billinge said he was a "very loving husband" who always looked after her mum.

"He was steadfast in his love for her," she added.

"As a dad, he taught us great values: honesty, kindness, generosity and not to judge. Dad was always there to guide us. He was always a very charitable man and collected for the Poppy Appeal for over 65 years.

"When he got the brochure about the British Normandy Memorial in the post, he felt compelled to start collecting. In his efforts to raise money for the memorial he found great peace. The original idea was to collect £1 for each of his comrades that died on the beaches – 22,442. But, of course, it amounted to much more than that

"It gave him a purpose; meeting with members of the public kept him going.

"In an interview with the BBC a few years ago on Remembrance Sunday I recall him saying he just wanted to be remembered as “a good old sapper who did his best”. He also said, “I hope I shall live in the hearts of people who won’t forget Harry”.

"Harry wanted future generations to never forget his comrades who fell in Normandy. If members of the public would like to pay their respects to Harry, we ask that they become guardians of the British Normandy Memorial.

"We would very much like the work towards the Memorial and the Education Centre to continue in Harry’s name."

His wake will be hosted by the St Austell Brewery - who have renamed one of their ales "Sapper Harry" in his memory

The D-Day veteran's public funeral will begin with a procession through St Austell to St Paul's Church in Charlestown at 11am.

People are invited to watch the service in the neighbouring church hall.

The service will be followed by a private cremation for his immediate family. Mourners can pay tribute to Harry at his wake, which is being held by the St Austell Brewery at its visitors centre on Trevarthian Road between 1pm and 11pm.

