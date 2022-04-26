The iconic Lloyds building on Bristol's Harbourside has become the city's newest listed building.

Canon's House, which is owned by Lloyds Banking Group, has been named as a grade-II listed building.

It comes six months after Lloyds announced plans to sell off its landmark Bristol office. A spokesperson for the firm said the listed status does not change its plans to sell the building.

The spokesperson told ITV News West Country: "We announced in October 2021 plans to bring our Bristol-based teams together in one location this year.

"We are investing in the area by renovating our harbourside office, where all our people will work from in the future.

"Our plans remain unchanged and the building will be put up for sale soon."

Canon's House is Bristol's newest Grade II listed Building Credit: Historic England

The 2,350 staff who were based at Canon's House have already been moved out to be relocated to the bank's harbourside office.

Canon's House was built as a regional headquarters for Lloyds bank between 1988 and 1991.

The building has been granted listed status due to its architectural and historical interest.

Historic England says the building is "a pivotal element within the post-industrial repurposing of Bristol’s docks which, together with the integrated amphitheatre, forms a monumental and distinctive harbour side landmark".

Rebecca Barrett, the regional director at Historic England said: "People in Bristol and beyond will know Canon's House, whether they worked there or have enjoyed an event in its amphitheatre.

"Listing recognises the importance of its public function, and celebrates the way it draws on Bristol's rich architectural heritage."