A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Queensway earlier today (Tuesday 26th April).

In a statement Devon and Cornwall Police told ITV News West Country: "Police were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Queensway, Newton Abbot, at around 3.10pm.

"The pedestrian was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries."

Traffic monitoring website, Inrix, reports: "Shaldon Road in both directions blocked, queueing traffic due to accident between A380 South Devon Highway (Penn Inn Roundabout, Decoy Industrial Estate) and Queensway (Newton Abbot).

"Congestion to Ware Barton Roundabout on the A380 southbound and delays into and out of Newton Abbot as traffic diverts, particularly slow on Torquay road.

"Access to Sheldon road from the roundabout is blocked, causing traffic to divert."

The road is expected to be closed for several hours and the police say the incident is "on going."