Men jailed after 26K worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Exmoor

Two men have been jailed for drug offences after being stopped by patrolling police in Exmoor.

In 2020, officers carried out targeted patrols and stopped the two men in a vehicle. Avon and Somerset Police found drugs, a lock knife and a knuckleduster.

Further enquiries led officers to find more drugs at the home of one of the men, Jared Tappin.

In total, officers seized cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £16,500 and cannabis worth more than £9,500.

The pair appeared before Taunton Crown Court on Thursday 14 April.

Patrick Shelley, 26, of Pixton Way, Dulverton, was jailed for a total of 30 months after previously admitting to possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply - as well as possessing an offensive weapon in public, possessing a knife in public and acquiring/possessing criminal property.

Jared Tappin, 31, of High Street, Dulverton, was handed a jail term of 26 months after admitting possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and acquiring/possessing criminal property.

The officer in the case, neighbourhood PC Jamie Munro, said: “This targeted police stop during the midst of the first Covid lockdown was thanks to the community providing us with quality intelligence about drug crime.

“The investigation has necessarily been lengthy but by working with the community we’ve ensured two drug dealers now are behind bars.

“Sadly the impact of drug crime is still felt in rural communities like ours on Exmoor. We welcome information to help us target dealers who often take advantage of the most vulnerable in society.”