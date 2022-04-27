A serious fire has broken out at a landfill site in Wiltshire, prompting warnings for people nearby to close their doors and windows.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service is working to tackle the blaze, which has been ongoing for hours.

Crews from Stratton Saint Margaret Fire Station are among those working to tackle the fire.

A spokesperson for the station said: "The On-Call are in attendance in their incident command unit at a refuse fire in Compton Bassett alongside crews from across the county."

Meanwhile, Calne Fire Station said: "We are currently in attendance at a large fire in Compton Bassett and due to an extremely large smoke plume heading towards Calne we are asking all residents to keep doors and closed."

Wiltshire Council said: "Please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed."

Updates to follow