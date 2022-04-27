A man has been charged with 24 counts of arson following a number of fires in South Gloucestershire.

Dozens of vehicles, including some belonging to a charity, were damaged in the incident.

The fires happened in the Bradley Stoke and Stoke Gifford areas in the early hours of Sunday 3 April and more than 20 vehicles were damaged.

More than 20 vehicles were targeted throughout the night

Daniel Cron, 26 and from Filton, has now been charged with arson by Avon and Somerset Police.

He appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court this morning (Wednesday 27 April) and has been released on conditional bail ahead of a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 25 May.