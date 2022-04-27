A man is due in court charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in Swindon.

A Wiltshire Police officer was injured following incident on A419 in Swindon in the early hours of Tuesday 26 April.

The force has now charged 39-year-old Marlon Kambulu Joao, from Merton Court in Eynsham, Oxfordshire, with attempted murder.

He is also charged with dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a driving licence.

The force says a police officer was seriously hurt as he tried to stop a vehicle being driven on the A419.

Joao is in police custody is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates today (Wednesday 27 April).