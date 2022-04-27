Man who spent years on the run jailed for 'brutal' and 'frenzied' attack

A man who carried out a brutal attack using a cut throat razor and a knife in Wiltshire has been jailed after spending almost six years on the run.

Dominic Lee, previously known as James Ward, assaulted an acquaintance in Sutton Benger, near Chippenham, in 2016.

Police were called to the village in the early hours of 22 June that year following a serious assault on a man in his 40s, who had been left in a critical condition.

The victim had "significant injuries" to his throat, face, head and arms, caused by the razor and the knife.

Police quickly identified Lee as a suspect, but he managed to escape the country and spent five and half years on the run in Europe.

He was eventually arrested in November 2021 when he returned to the UK to seek medical treatment.

The 50-year-old stood trial at Winchester Crown Court and was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday 25 April.

Detective Sergeant Sam Hopkinson, from Central CID, said: “This was a brutal and horrific attack on a defenceless man, which left him with significant and long-lasting injuries.

“His victim impact statement, which was read out in court during the trial, outlined how this incident has left him with both physical and mental scars, which he may never recover from.

“Lee believed that he could run away from justice, spending five-and-a-half years evading the police and the courts, so it is incredibly satisfying to see him finally convicted and sentenced for this crime.”