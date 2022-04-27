More than 40,000 tonnes of rubbish has caught fire at a landfill site in Wiltshire.

The fire broke out at a landfill site in Compton Bassett at around 5.30am this morning (Wednesday 27 April) and crews remain on the scene.

The blaze has sent smoke billowing above Wiltshire, with residents in the area being warned to close their doors and windows.

In an update, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said 40 firefighters were sent to the blaze alongside environmental protection officers.

In total six fire engines and two water carriers were sent to the scene from across the county.

The fire has been scaled down from six fire engines to three Credit: Stratton Saint Margaret Fire Station

A spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews found approximately 40,000 tonnes of low-grade clinical waste and general household waste involved in fire, as well as an additional 2,000 tonnes of tyre bales, and a significant smoke plume, heading towards the south of Calne.

"Firefighters are making good progress by working alongside the site contractors to smother the fire with soil."

The incident has now been scaled back to three fire engines and one water carrier.

Group manager Karen Adams said: "We are advising local residents to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke in the area.

"As this fire will be ongoing for a number of hours we will update the public with any concerns regarding the smoke should they arise.”