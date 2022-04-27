Two critically endangered wildcats arrive at Dartmoor Zoo

Dartmoor Zoo has taken in two new Scottish wildcats - a critically endangered breed.

Morag and Moraig arrived at the Devon zoo from The New Forest Wildlife Park.

The two females have made themselves at home in a special enclosure which mimics their natural habitat.

The enclosure was built with the help of students from Ivybridge Community College as part of the Zoo's school inclusion programme.

Coral Jonas, Chief Operating Officer at Dartmoor Zoo praised the students, saying they "should be truly proud of the work they have done."

She added, "Welcoming the cats not only helps wildlife but it’s helped the people that made it possible."

Scottish wildcats are one of the most endangered cat populations in the world.

In the wild, they are on the brink of extinction due to habitat loss and breeding with domestic cats.

Dartmoor Zoo hopes bringing Morag and Moraig into their care will help the species survive, and also help to teach visitors about wildcats and their conservation.

Coral Jonas said, "This is the beginning of our future breeding and release programme and will also give us the opportunity to educate our visitors about one of the rarest mammals in Britain."