Woman in her 70s dies after crash in Bristol

A woman in her 70s has died after a crash involving three vehicles in Bristol.

The collision happened on Henbury Road, near the Falcondale Road traffic lights, at 2.40pm yesterday (26 April).

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 70s, died at the scene.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We have informed her next of kin and they are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was travelling on Henbury Road around the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to contact us.

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222098531, or complete our online appeals form."