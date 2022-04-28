Play Brightcove video

Watch Oscar take his first steps in February 2022 after his operation

A five-year-old boy is set to lead Bristol Rovers onto the pitch unaided after undergoing a "life-changing" operation to enable him to walk freely.

Oscar Cridge, from Longwell Green in Bristol, was born with Cerebal Palsy. The condition meant he had limited mobility and needed a walking frame to move around.

It also left Oscar in constant pain and unable to sit up on his own or even cross his legs.

But Oscar always dreamed of being able to play football with his friends without needing to use his walking frame.

Oscar with fundraiser ' Daz' Darren Sims and parents Shaun and Emma Cridge Credit:

When his parents, Shaun and Emma Cridge, heard about an operation which might leave Oscar in less pain and able to walk without support, they were desperate to get it for him.

But they then discovered the Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery was not covered by the NHS and would cost more than £60,000, taking place at London at the Portland Hospital.

Local musician Darren Sims, known as Daz, and his followers took up the cause. Daz released a Christmas charity single which made it to number 19 in the Official Download Charts.

Oscar had the life-changing six-hour operation in January and to begin an intense and agonising rehabilitation programme, which is expected to last at least two years.

Oscar at London Portland Hospital

Although he initially seemed to have no feeling in his legs, within days Oscar was able to sit upright with his legs crossed and soon after the five-year-old began to be able to walk with just a stick.

Oscar is now going to live his dream of playing football unaided by leading the Bristol Rovers team onto the pitch of their Memorial Stadium before their crucial end of season game against Scunthorpe on Saturday 7 May.

Oscar plans to walk before the sold-out crowd without any aid at all - and his parents hope that as well as making his dreams come true, his march across the pitch will help raise further funds for his rehabilitation.