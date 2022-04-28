A group of diners who set up an afternoon tea in a lay-by on Bristol's Portway have revealed it was a birthday surprise for a friend.

The group were spotted on Friday 22 April dining on the side of a road with a table, chairs, candles, picnic hamper and even a lamp - leaving motorists passing by wondering what was going on.

Now one of the group has revealed the reason behind their 'spontaneous' side-of-the-road picnic, dubbing it a 'flashmob afternoon tea' and a birthday surprise for a friend.

One of the group, Owain Davies, said: "We were surprising our friend Justin who likes the finer things in life and, as a group, we always like to do ridiculous things to celebrate a birthday.

"We were going to Bristol for the weekend and had some activities planned for Saturday and Sunday but we thought we'd have a picnic on the side of the road while travelling on Friday.

The friends had lunch on the side of the road as part of a birthday surprise Credit: BPM Media

"We found the perfect spot under the suspension bridge and we turned round and said 'we feel a bit peckish, let's have a picnic'."

Hidden in the group's van was a range of furniture, including a lamp and a fanciful Harrod's hamper, full of afternoon tea supplies.

They'd travelled over to the city from Wales and said Justin had absolutely no idea what was about to happen.

Owain added: "Life is all about having fun and if we could at least put a smile on some people's faces then that's all that matters."

The rest of their celebrations across the weekend included the group hiring scooters and riding around Bristol and even donning fancy dress to explore the SS Great Britain.

Speaking about his birthday surprise, Justin said: "We'd been driving for a couple of hours and I was starting to get hungry and I was thinking well, where are we going to stop for food? Nobody stopped which I thought was weird.

"Then one of my friends jumped out to 'relieve himself' he said, and then the driver jumped out.

"They'd been a few minutes so I decided to get out too and when I got out there was a tea party - the ladies were doing the sandwiches, there was furniture on the side of the road, a candelabra. It was such a surprise."

Justin said during their picnic which lasted more than two hours - they were visited by a local climbing society who took photos of them for their magazine.

Justin said: "We had such a good response from the cars and lorries passing by - nearly every one honked their horn and smiled and lots of them took photos.

"It's like Owain says - life's all about memories - and this is definitely a memory I'll treasure forever", he added.