Bristol's newest zebra born at Wild Place Project needs a name

Watch the two-week-old foal finding his feet at Wild Place Project

Staff at the Wild Place Project in Bristol are asking for the public's help in naming a two-week-old zebra born at the the park.

The zebra foal is full of energy, running rings around his mum and delighting staff at Wild Place Project.

Keepers have come up with a shortlist of three names - George, Ralph or Wallace - and are asking people to vote for them.

He was born on Easter Saturday, 16 April, to parents Florence and Peter. Staff say he was standing within minutes and has settled in well to the paddock he shares with his parents and Wild Place giraffes and elands - a type of antelope.

The young zebra was born to mum Florence on Easter Saturday. Credit: Wild Place Project

Will Walker, Animal Manager at Wild Place Project, said: “The foal is doing really well – feeding regularly, full of energy and he’s healthy and alert, which is exactly what we’d hoped to see.

"He enjoys running around the field but returns to mum often for a bit of reassurance.

“He’s mixing well with the elands in the paddock and this week we have started introducing him to the giraffes so they can get to know each other.”

Happy family - the soon-to-be named foal with mum Florence in front and dad Peter in the background. Credit: Wild Place Project

Will added: “Florence is a confident mother, this is her second foal and she is doing brilliantly.

“Pete is a great father and is protective of the youngster, putting himself between the foal and the elands if they get too close and inquisitive – so they are all doing a fantastic job.”

Plains zebra are in decline in their native Africa due to hunting and loss of habitat.

Can you help give this handsome chap a name? Credit: Wild Place Project

Votes for the name of the zebra can be made on the Wild Place Project Facebook page. Voting closes on 4 May.