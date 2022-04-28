A drink drive passenger has been arrested after launching a tirade of despicable abuse and physical violence at arresting police officers.

The incident took place on Tuesday 26 April in Bodmin - and involved a drink driver’s female passenger and police officers.

The woman also kicked an officer and threatened to spit and headbutt one as well.

The abuse has been branded as “not acceptable” and “disgusting” by Regie Butler-Card, a senior inspector for Bodmin and Wadebridge.

Inspector Card said on social media: “Last night whilst arresting a drink driver, female passenger became abusive to #Bodmin #Police officers.

"The abuse was disgusting, foul language & racist abuse, calling them dirty Jews & Arabs, threatening to spit and headbutt them.

"Kicked one officer. This is not acceptable.”

Inspector Card has confirmed the female has been released under investigation.