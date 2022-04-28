Eight teenagers who are accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy in Gloucester will stand trial in June.

Ramarni Crosby - known as Marni - was stabbed multiple times in Stratton Road, Gloucester, on December 15 last year.

The teenager, who was from the Frampton and Severn area of the city, died at the scene.

Eight youths have been charged with his murder.

Today (Thursday 28 April), Dean Bradley Smith, 19 and of Moreland in Gloucester; two 17-year-old boys; three 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys appeared at Bristol Crown Court.

All seven of the younger defendants - who cannot be named due to their age - denied murder. Smith is to be arraigned at a later date.

Their pleas had to be taken in two batches as not all the defendants could fit in the dock at one time.

Also present in court was 19-year-old Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, who is charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

She is accused of helping one of the 17-year-old defendants by providing fresh clothes and a new SIM card, and giving a new SIM card to one of the 15-year-olds.

Margrett-Whitter denied both counts.

The trial is estimated to take place over five weeks and is scheduled to start on June 15.

Last week, Gloucestershire Police announced it had arrested a further four women aged 40, 35, 21 and 20 and one 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Four of the five suspects, who are all from Gloucester, have been released under investigation, while one has been released on bail.