Police are investigating after a teenage girl was raped by a boy who separated her from her friends and then attacked her in an alleyway.

The incident happened while the victim was out socialising in Bristol city centre last summer.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary are now releasing CCTV images of three people they would like to identify as part of their investigation.

Detective Constable Toby Hayes said: “This was a truly awful offence on an innocent young girl.

"She was out socialising in Bristol city centre last summer when she met a boy who separated her from her friends and attacked her in an alleyway.

"We’ve worked tirelessly to investigate this incident but regrettably we are yet to identify the offender.“

"Due to the nature of the offence and the ages of those involved we’ve been keen to protect them from this incident being reported in the media and talked about online however we have now reached a point in our inquiry where we need the public’s help.

“We’re releasing an image of a young man dressed all in black who we hope the public might be able to tell us who he is.

“We’re also asking for the public’s help to identify an adult and a young child in other images we’re releasing as we think they may have witnessed part of the incident.

Police want to speak to this teenager in connection with the incident Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

“We appreciate the images aren’t the best quality but we still hope someone might recognise those in them and help us obtain justice for the victim.”

“We’ve been keeping the victim and her family updated throughout our investigation and have provided her with access to specialist support.

"What she went through was horrendous and I’d like to praise her for the bravery and courage she continues to show while we try to catch her attacker.”

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221144902, or complete the online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.