With less than two months to go until the return of Glastonbury Festival, line-up announcements for the 2022 event are coming thick and fast.

While the main Glastonbury headliners were announced back in March, more names have now been added with the release of line-up posters for Arcadia, Silver Hayes, Glasto Latino and the Theatre and Circus Fields.

The spider will return to Arcadia this year, which has one of its biggest-ever line-ups with Calvin Harris, Chase & Status, Four Tet, Sub Focus and Dimension just some of the names on the bill.

Silver Hayes is also bringing a heavy-weight line-up with some of the biggest names in UK club and festival sounds including Fatboy Slim, Mura Massa and Hybrid Minds.

Here are the latest names set to perform at Glastonbury Festival 2022:

The Pyramid Stage

The full line-up for the Pyramid Stage is yet to be released, but the headliners for each evening have been revealed.

Billie Eilish will headline the first night of the festival, becoming the youngest-ever solo artist to headline the event.

Saturday will see Paul McCartney close the Pyramid Stage, although the Beatles star has admitted he is still to plan his set for the 2022 festival.

Diana Ross is set to perform the 'Sunday legends' slot before Kendrick Lamar closes the main stage on the final night of the festival.

Arcadia

After a brief break from the festival when Arcadia's Pangea took over in 2019, the iconic spider will return to Worthy Farm for 2022.

The festival's organisers described the area's lineup as "one of its biggest-ever" - and there are still special guests to be confirmed.

Credit: Glastonbury Festival

Silver Hayes

Silver Hayes is the home of all things dance, with an array of stages offering up UK club and festival sounds.

Organisers say the Silver Hayes line-up has been two years in the making, with the likes of Fatboy Slim, Hybrid Minds and Wilkinson due to perform.

This year will also see a new addition in the form of a stage from The Lonely Hearts Club - a colourful stage regular seen at Bristol's Love Saves The Day festival.

Credit: Glastonbury Festival

Theatre and Circus Fields

Glastonbury is famous for being about much more than just the music and there will be plenty of spectacle, poetry and entertainment throughout the event.

This year performers from across the world will perform in the Theatre and Circus Fields.

Credit: Glastonbury Festival 2022

Glasto Latino

After a successful move to the West Holts Stage in 2019, organisers say Glasto Latino is "back with a bang" for 2022.

There will be a combination of dance classes, night-time fiestas and live bands.