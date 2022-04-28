The long Easter weekend gave us plenty of fine, warm sunshine and some of the highest temperatures we've seen this year - around 21 °C!

With high pressure being in charge for most of this week it looked as though our early May Bank Holiday would follow suit, and some of it will be settled.

Saturday will be very similar to the current set up, with warm spells of sunshine, light winds and temperatures above average.

However, a small area of low pressure will change the look and feel of things by Sunday bringing cloudier skies and some light rain.

Bank Holiday Monday may be a bit showery too but the weather will improve later on as high pressure tries to reassert itself.

One thing that won't change will be the temperature - which will stay around the May average of 15 to 16 Celsius.

Not a washout by any standards then but you'll need layers and a raincoat as you head out during the next few days.