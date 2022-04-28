A 24-year-woman has been convicted for her actions which "undoubtedly escalated tensions and encouraged others to attack police officers" during the Bristol riot last year.

Charly Pitman, of Brislington, was found guilty of riot following a three-day trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Prosecutors told jurors how she positioned herself at the front of the crowd challenging police officers as they attempted to separate them from Bridewell Police Station.

The court was shown footage of Pitman acting aggressively towards the officers, striking their shields and helmets, and was told her actions caused them and others to fear for their safety.

The 24-year-old has been released on bail and is due back at Bristol Crown Court on 7 July when she will be sentenced.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio said: “Charly Pitman may not have used the highest levels of violence but she took up a prominent role at the front of the crowd and her actions undoubtedly escalated tensions and encouraged others to attack police officers.

“The fact the jury took little more than an hour to convict her highlights how clear her offending was. She denied acting together with others with a common purpose but the jury evidently had no doubt she was guilty of riot.”

Pitman is the third person to be found guilty of riot by a jury in connection to the events of 21 March last year.

Ten other people have previously admitted riot while five others have either been convicted of or admitted other offences committed during the incident outside Bridewell Police Station on 21 March last year.