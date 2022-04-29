Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police to step down this summer

The Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police has announced he will step down from the role this summer.

Shaun Sawyer had originally planned to leave after the G7 summit which took place in Carbis Bay last year.

But he decided to stay on in the role following the tragic shooting incident in Keyham, Plymouth, in August, 2021.

Chief Constable Sawyer said: “It has been an honour to be a member of the Devon & Cornwall Police family and a privilege to be Chief Constable.

"The police family works within the context of a constantly developing and fast-moving society and it is vital that as a service we are able to learn, evolve and improve to keep pace with the communities we serve. In Devon & Cornwall I have seen my officers, staff and volunteers rising to that challenge every single day.

“The purpose of policing, in its most simple form, is to be a member of the public sworn or appointed as an officer, member of staff or volunteer, to serve and safeguard other members; even laying down their lives for others. In return they ask for support rather than judgement, acknowledging that as human beings sometimes they strive and fall short.

"The public allow the police many powers on their behalf and the use of them must be proportionate and fair; their misuse and abuse damages the trust of the public in policing and the force must always be on its guard to protect and raise standards.

“As Chief Constable I still have a great deal to do between now and my departure, not least supporting the Police and Crime Commissioner in the delivery of her plan whilst she searches for a new Chief constable to take the force forward.”

Ch Con Shaun Sawyer addresses a press conference following the Keyham shooting

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “I would like to thank the Chief Constable for his years of exceptional service, for his support in delivering the strategic aims of my police and crime plan and for his unrelenting focus on delivering a world class police force.

“Devon & Cornwall Police is responsible for policing the largest force area in England, our communities might enjoy low crime rates but they face many unique problems. The Chief Constable has understood those challenges and led a number of changes to create a police force that is in good shape to rise to them.

“I wish him the best of fortune for the future.”