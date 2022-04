There are currently long delays on the M5 Southbound following an accident.

The incident involved a car and a lorry and is currently causing delays of around 40 minutes.

It happened between J30 at Exeter and J31 at Matfordm, near the A38 turnoff at Okehampton.

One lane is closed and it is not expected to reopen until later this afternoon.

Traffic is expected to be busier than normal due to people travelling for the Bank Holiday weekend.