Two more peregrine falcon eggs have finally hatched on top of Taunton Minster, completing the family of six.

A pair of peregrine falcons have been making themselves at home on top of the church tower in Taunton.

The two birds have been a popular sight in the town for the past five years, with a webcam following their progress.

The webcam has been capturing the incredible footage of the birds- after two babies also hatched on Saturday (23 April) night.

Robin Morrison, from the Taunton Peregrine Falcon Project has been monitoring the birds of prey in Taunton over the last five years.

"It's been brilliantly successful", he said. "We've had 12 peregrines fledge from this tower in those five years.

Speaking of the newest arrivals to the family on the top of the church tower, Robin said: "Over the next couple of weeks they're going to be fed. Loads of prey will come in and they will grow rapidly.

"Hopefully they'll fledge in mid-early June. That first flight is from 160ft - it's quite a height for them.

"Some of them will make it no problem at all, others will float down and we might have to pick them up and put them back on the tower", he added.