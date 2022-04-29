Police in Plymouth have released images of two individuals they wish to identify in connection to an assault and robbery at a convenience store in Plymouth.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at a shop in the Regent Street area of Plymouth at around 6.40pm Yesterday (Thursday 20 April).

One man sustained a broken nose during the attack. Around £100 worth of cigarettes were stolen during the robbery.

The Police would like to hear from anyone who was in Regent Street area between 6.30pm and 7pm on Thursday and may information that could assist with their enquires.

If you have any information then the police are asking people to call 101 and quote the crime reference CR/036142/22.