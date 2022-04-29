Two families have paid tribute to a Truro couple who died following a collision with a car on the A39 on Monday 18 April.

Paul Parker, 63, and Pamela Osborne, 69, died at the scene of the collision after sustaining critical injuries.

Paying tribute to their mum Pamela's family said: "Our mum; so loving, caring and thoughtful. She thought the world of all her family.

"She was a great mum, nan and great nan and always tried to make the most of her later years of life with her partner Paul.

"She will be truly missed by so many. Our only comfort is that she died doing what she loved, with who she loved. Rest in peace Mum"

Paul Parker and Pamela Osborne loved anything to to with bikes Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The family of her partner Paul Parker paid tribute to him saying: "Dad was a larger-than-life character. He would always stop and chat with anyone, and this would normally end in plenty of laughter too.

"During his action packed life, he competed in many forms of motor sports on two and four wheel, took to the air and travelled the world

“He was a proud serviceman in the RAF Regiment and even prouder of his grandchildren. Most recently for the last 16 years he could be found keeping the Cornish fire brigade’s fleet on the road, travelling between stations, carrying out maintenance and repairing the machines.

They added: “Time spent behind the handlebars of a bike were where he’d spend as much of his free time as possible, nearly always with Pam on the back, seeing sights, trying out as many fish and chip shops up and down the country as well as their big trips across Europe in the summer months.

“You’ve left a big hole in our lives, and we know you’ll be sorely missed by your friends, colleagues past and present, and fellow bikers. We want to thank everyone for their kind words and support at this difficult time. Rest in peace Dad and Pam.”