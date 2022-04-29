Who is Neil Parish? MP accused of watching porn in House of Commons

Neil Parish, the Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton, has been accused of watching pornography in the House of Commons.

He has had the Conservative whip suspended while he is being investigated.

A spokesperson for Tory Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Having spoken to the Chief Whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons.

“Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative Whip pending the outcome of that investigation.”

Who is Neil Parish?

The MP was born in Somerset and attended school near Bridgwater, and began working on his family farm as a teenager.

He first stood for election in the 1997 general election, when he stood for Torfaen in Wales, but was defeated by the Labour candidate.

Two years later, he was elected to the European Parliament representing the South West.

Parish was elected in 2007

2007 election

In 2007, he was elected MP for Tiverton and Honiton, with 27,614 votes. He won with a majority of 9,320 votes.

The seat had previously been held by Conservative Angela Browning who was retiring.

Where does he stand?

In 2013, he voted against same sex marriage and, the following year, voted against making same sex marriage available to armed forces personnel outside the UK.

Prior to 2016, Parish campaigned for the UK to remain in the European Union, but supported Brexit following the referendum result.

Much of his political career has focused on rural affairs and animal welfare, and he is currently Chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

In 2017, he called for tougher punishments for animal cruelty offences.