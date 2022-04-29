The woman who died after falling from a tower block in east Bristol has been named by police.

On 19 April, a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, after a 25-year-old woman fell to her death.

He has since been released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police said the woman how now been formerly identified as Shannon Beirne.

A post-mortem was carried out on Wednesday 20 April and confirmed her death was caused by injuries sustained in a fall at Lansdowne Court in Easton.

Her family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Residents previously described their shock at the woman's tragic fall, after police and forensic units descended on the area.

A police cordon was put in place but it has since been removed, although patrols are ongoing.

Police officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Avon and Somerset Police will be investigated by the police watchdog because of their prior contact with Ms Beirne.