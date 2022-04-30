The iconic Arcadia spider has been confirmed as returning to Glastonbury Festival this year.

The spider was absent from the festival when it was last held in 2019, replaced instead by Arcadia's Pangea - a huge crane which was taken from Avonmouth Docks and re-built at Worthy Farm.

But this year will see the traditional spider return to Somerset, the team behind Arcadia have confirmed.

The spider is a 50-tonne stage built from recycled military hardware, meaning it can operate in all weathers.

With smaller spiders crawling above the crowd and fire shooting from its centre, the stage is one of the most-loved of the festival.

While there are still special guests to be confirmed, Calvin Harris, Carl Cox, Chase & Status, Kurupt FM, SPY, DJ EZ and Dimension are just some of the names set to perform on the stage during Glastonbury Festival 2022.

Sharing the line-up, organiser Emily Eavis said: "Be prepared to be amazed."