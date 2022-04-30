People visiting some of Devon’s most popular beaches will now have to pay double the amount to park.

Car parking fees have been increased in car parks across five towns in East Devon in a bid to raise an extra £1.1million for East Devon Council.

The new fees mean tariffs have doubled to £2 an hour in some places.

East Devon District council voted in favour of rising car parking charged in February 2021 but plans to introduce them were delayed by one year.

The council says the decision to delay the increase in prices was made to help areas recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Devon car parks where fees have risen (prices for summer season)

Beer

Central (Cliff Top) - hourly fee Up from £1 to £2

Central (Fore Street) - hourly fee up from £1 to £2

Budleigh Salterton

Rolle Mews - hourly fee up from £1 to £2

Lime Kiln - hourly fee up from £1 to £2

Exmouth

Imperial Road - hourly fee up from £1 to £2

Imperial Recreation Ground - hourly fee up from £1 to £2

London Hotel - hourly fee up from £1 to £1.50

Beach Gardens - hourly fee up from £1 to £2 (up to 2 hours)

Queens Drive - hourly fee up from £1 to £2 (up to 3 hours)

Queens Drive Echelon - hourly fee up from £1 to £2

Honiton

Lace Walk - hourly fee up from £1 to £1.50

King Street - hourly fee up from £1 to £1.50

New Street (North and South) - hourly fee up from £1 to £1.50

Sidmouth