Police in Cheltenham are investigating a possible case of spiking by injection at a nightclub.

The 19-year-old victim believes she may have been injected in the thigh after she noticed discomfort before later becoming lightheaded and nauseous.

It happened on Monday April 18, when the woman had been in MooMoo Clubrooms, before walking to Popworld at around 2am.

She called a relative to pick her up and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to be assessed and had blood tests taken. Police are currently awaiting the results.

Officers are trying to establish what caused the woman to become unwell and are asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious between 1am and 2am to come forward.

Both venues are working with police and assisting with their investigations.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said they take reports of spiking very seriously, adding:

"The welfare of the person involved is officers' main concern and reports of spiking, including by injection, will be investigated.

"The Force launched an anti-drink spiking initiative in September last year, working with nightclubs and pubs across the county. These night time venues have been provided with specialist anti-drink spiking test cards which allow for drinks to be tested at the bar if someone feels that their drink has been tampered with.

"Police officers have also been trained in using drink spiking test cups, which tests urine to see if certain drugs are in a person's system.

"These measures aim to give venues the tools they need to help ensure the safety of their patrons and for police officers to be better equipped to assist at the earliest opportunity and ensure the victim receives support."