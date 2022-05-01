A man has been arrested following a police pursuit through Bristol last night (April 30)

Officers were called after a woman was seen being pulled into a car against her will on Anchor Road.

The driver was pursued through the city centre and onto the M32 before continuing onto the A4174 towards Keynsham.

The car hit two pedestrians on St Augustine’s Parade who required medical attention for minor injuries.

During the chase, police collided with another car on the M32, which saw three people taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver being pursued was eventually was stopped by officers on Wellsway, Keynsham at around 12.20 am (Sunday May 1).

He was arrested for multiple offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

The man has been taken to hospital to be checked over. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A woman in the car was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police say safeguarding measures have been put in place for her welfare.

The incident has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to police involvement prior to the collisions occurring.