The popular Abbey Hill Steam Rally returned to Yeovil over the bank holiday weekend, following a three-year break because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which is held at Yeovil Showground, is one of the biggest of its kind in the West Country and organisers hope to attract thousands of people.

Robson James is part of the organising team and said it was a relief to see the event back for the first time since 2019.

He said: "It’s been really saddening to have to cancel it for the last couple of years but we’re really excited to be back because we’re just enthusiasts through and through.

"I sort of grew up taking tractors round the ring and so Abbey Hill’s been part of my life. Having two years out is like someone’s cut half my life out but it’s good to be back!"

The popular event is held at Yeovil Showground Credit: ITV News West Country

Robson's father, Ivor James, exhibits tractors at the event. He said it was a great opportunity for people to share their passions, saying: "The draw of the show is to talk about it, talk with other people.

"You get the old farmers come along and say ‘oh I used to have one of those' and you get chatting to them and the next thing they might say ‘I’ve still got one in the back of the shed’ and it goes from there.

"It is preserving our history - the agricultural history of this country."

Around 2,000 exhibitors are thought to be in attendance this year Credit: ITV News West Country

Laura Kimber takes her traction engine to a number of steam rallies each year. She said: "It’s brilliant fun. We’ve been coming for many, many years and Abbey Hill is one of the best steam rallies around.

"We come every year to show everyone and to teach everybody about our engine so we can go and have fun with her."

The event is on until Monday 2 May, with gates opening at 8am.