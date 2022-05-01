Cornwall Council has issued a warning over scam texts and calls claiming to be from councils to process the £150 council tax rebates.

As part of the government’s initiative to help households with rising energy costs, certain households will get a £150 Utility Energy Rebate in April.

But scammers have contacted people posing as council staff but asking for bank details so they can process the payment of the tax rebate.

Warning people not to fall for such a scam, Cornwall Council said: "Our teams won't cold call you to ask for bank details for the rebate.If you get a cold-call don't give them any information."

What is the council tax rebate?

The council tax rebate will provide a payment of £150 to households living in council tax bands A–D.

Payments will be made from April 2022 and will not need to be paid back.

How will I receive my rebate?

If you live in an eligible property and you pay your council tax by direct debit, the council will make the payment directly to your bank account, starting from April 2022.

If you live in an eligible property and you do not pay your council tax by direct debit, the council will contact you from April to arrange a method for paying the rebate. The council will not ask for bank details to make the payment.

Claims for the rebate can be processed up until 30 September 2022.