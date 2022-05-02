Jim Moir, the artist otherwise known as comedian, actor and author Vic Reeves, is holding his first ever art exhibition in Cornwall this summer.

He'll display his painting at Cornwall Contemporary gallery in Penzance.

The comedy star says art has always remained his first love and his original, eccentric and often mischievous artwork has been exhibited at institutions including the Royal Academy in London.

Widely celebrated for his irreverent wit, glorious eccentricity and tremendous creativity, Jim attended the Sir John Cass Art School in London at the age of 22.

He later became a household name in British comedy for tv work including Vic Reeves Big Night Out, Shooting Stars, Vic Reeves Turner Prize Moments, The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer, Coronation Street and House of Fools.

Gallery director, Sarah Brittain-Mansbridge, said: "I'm so delighted that after 3 years of discussions and lockdown delays, I can finally stage this exhibition in the gallery!"

"The visual and wider arts scene continues to flourish in Cornwall and Jim’s irreverent wit and creativity is most welcome here."

She added: "From the St Ives Modernists to the present day painters, sculptors, writers, musicians and actors who now call Cornwall home, this area has always been a haven for creativity and culture and a place to seek inspiration. Jim’s witty artworks and his exceptional drawing skills are sure of an exuberant audience here in the far south west of the country."

"He had planned to come down for the opening but filming has reared its head again, but he's very much hoping to come down while the show is on, so fingers crossed."