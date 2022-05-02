Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager from Bristol.

Ellie-May, 15, was last seen on Friday evening (29 April) in the Bedminster area.

She’s described as white, around 5ft 6in tall and of a slim build, with long dark blonde/light brown hair.

She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black padded short coat with a fur hood and black leggings, carrying a shoulder bag.

If you see Ellie-May, call 999 quoting reference 5222101813 or call 101 with any other information.