Cornwall's Black Prince flower boat festival in pictures

Villages in South East Cornwall have gathered in the streets to celebrate Black Prince Day.

The event includes a flower boat procession, as well as morris dancers and maypoles.

Covid meant it was unable to take place last year, but now it's back with bells on - quite literally.

Black Prince Day 2022 in Millbrook, Cornwall Credit: ITV West Country

The Black Prince flower boat procession originally came from when local shipbuilding apprentices would carry a boat through the streets festooned with decorations.

Clive O'Shaughnessy, the town crier of Millbrook and Torpoint, said: "It is the heart of the village, the heart of the area it is so important that everybody remembers that these traditions carry on.

"The Black Prince has been going since about 1839, carried usually by the apprentices of people in the village, but now we are lucky enough to have Ratings from HMS Raleigh to carry it for us which is absolutely fantastic.

"But it is so essential to the village and this area to keep these traditions going."

The Black Prince is carried through Millbrook and Kingsand before it's launched off Cawsand beach - with different Morris sides dancing and storytelling throughout the day.