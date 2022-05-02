Council leader defends Thornbury High Street changes amid 'ghost town' fears

South Gloucestershire Council’s leader has defended controversial changes to Thornbury High Street after being accused of turning it into a “ghost town”.

Cllr Toby Savage insists “doing nothing is not an option” despite the huge backlash and “universal hatred” of his decision to press ahead with the semi-pedestrianisation.

Metro mayor Dan Norris had vowed to block the Conservative councillor’s request for cash from the West of England Combined Authority (Weca) to make the scheme permanent, following its introduction during the pandemic to encourage social distancing, because of concerns about the public consultation.

The threat prompted Cllr Savage to instead seek the £4.6million from the West of England joint committee, which is outside Weca’s funding remit, and the request was approved in January, with campaigners left furious and Mr Norris accusing him of “moving the goalposts”.

Play Brightcove video

Responding to listeners on BBC Radio Bristol’s John Darvall show who accused the council leader of “ruining Thornbury” and making it a “ghost town”, Cllr Savage said: “We have to work with all of our high streets to help them overcome the challenges they face.

“Those challenges existed pre-covid. We were already seeing a significant move to online shopping, people were finding less of a reason to want to visit their local high street, and Covid has, whether we like it or not, accelerated a number of those trends we were seeing before.

“Online shopping is now much more significant than it was just a couple of years ago.

“In the face of those strong headwinds, we need to work with each and every one of our high streets to give people more of a reason to want to visit, so as well as there being some retail, it’s about spending in the high street, eating, drinking, learning, accessing council services.

Future Thornbury High Street concept image Credit: South Gloucestershire Council

“That sits behind the work we’re doing in Thornbury, Kingswood and various other high streets and towns because doing nothing is not an option.”

Mr Darvall said: “There is universal hatred for what you’re doing.”

Cllr Savage replied: “There are a lot of people who are in support but they do not wish to talk about that – the number of people who have written to me to say they are in support ‘but for heaven’s sake, don’t quote me, don’t mention my name’.”

The mid-morning show host said: “That tells you a lot, doesn’t it?”

Cllr Savage said on the show on 26 April: “Unfortunately it tells you that the debate currently in Thornbury is one that is not welcoming of all views on the matter and it’s a crying shame.

“I recognise it’s a controversial scheme locally and that there are strong views on all sides, and one side of that debate is much louder than the other.

Thornbury High Street Credit: Google

“But ultimately we are doing this for the right reasons in that we want Thornbury High Street to be the vibrant beating heart of the community.

“The funding we’ve got in order to put into effect the changes that were set out in the vision that was agreed last year will put Thornbury High Street onto a path of more vibrancy.”

January’s decision to approve the funding and outline business case allowed detailed design work to begin ahead of the full business case and another round of consultation.

The scheme includes reducing through-traffic while allowing access for motorists using high street businesses, widening paths, increasing cycle parking and improving seating, planting and wayfinding.

Work is expected to start in July and be completed by October 2023.

Words by Adam Postans for the Local Democracy Reporting Service