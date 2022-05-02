Fiancée's desperate plea for help after partner disappears

A worried woman has issued a plea for help after her partner has not been seen for two days.Kelsey Mulcahy's fiancée Joseph Day, 31, hasn't been responding to her phone calls or been in touch, which she says is exceptionally out of character.

The pair were meant to be going to to Bath Spa today, but Joseph hasn't been seen since Saturday night.Kelsey had travelled to London on Saturday but was texting Joseph until 9:30pm when he suddenly stopped replying.

She says she's 'terrified' that something has happened to him."I cannot stress enough how out of character this is for him," said Kelsey.

"We have been together for five years, he wouldn't do this to me, we have a very happy relationship we were both looking forward to going to Bath today."I'm terrified something has happened."

The couple moved to Clifton in January from New Zealand and do not have many friends in the city.

But Kelsey's friends have now travelled over from London to help search for him.His sister Olivia said: "Please help us find my brother - Joseph Day - a missing New Zealander in Bristol.

"Joseph has been missing for 35+ hours and is deemed low priority by the local police but he is NOT."His family feel helpless overseas and can't stress how out of character and HIGH RISK this is.

"What if you were told your loved one wasn't a high priority and is 'low risk'?"Avon and Somerset Police have issued their own appeal for information on Joseph's whereabouts.

It says: "Joseph is from the Clifton area of Bristol and has not been seen or heard from since Saturday 30 April at 8.45pm.

"This is very out of character for him and we’re concerned for his welfare.

"He is originally from New Zealand and is described as being of mixed ethnicity, with short dark hair and stubble.

"He’s around 5ft 11in tall with an athletic build.

"He has sleeve tattoos on both forearms and may be wearing black high top Nike trainers, a long black wax jacket and a blue Seattle Mariners baseball cap.

"If you see Joseph or know where he is, please call 101 quoting reference 5222103145."