North Somerset Show returns after a three year break

North Somerset's biggest agricultural show has made a welcome return this year after a three year break because of the pandemic.

The North Somerset Show dates back more than 160 years and it sees more than 18,000 people come to Wraxall for the Bank Holiday Monday event.

Despite the cool weather, large crowds turned out to enjoy all that was on offer. Livestock, horse displays and of course tractors.

Some people reported that they could not get onto the site because of long traffic queues.

The show attracts 18,000 people to the site in Wraxall

Organisers say it was a last minute scramble to put it on for people.

Tim Ledbury, from the North Somerset Agricultural Society said: "It has been a challenge as everything has been so late.

"Everybody was concerned about the pandemic, not wanting to commit, so in the last 6 to 8 weeks everybody has committed, so it's all been that last minute dot come scenario which has been quite difficult to organise.

"The whole place is full with trade stands, we have got the cattle exhibitors, and what is really nice about it is that all the public and trade stands are happy to be back as well."

A variety of goods were on offer from locally produced food and drink including cheeses, ciders, gluten free products and meats to handcrafted products.