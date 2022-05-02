A man has died after a hit and run in Torquay.

The man in his 40s was walking on Barton Hill Road just after midnight on Sunday 1st May when he was struck by a vehicle.

He suffered life-threatening injuries as a result and died in hospital shortly after. His next of kin have been notified and are receiving support from specially trained police officers.

The vehicle involved had left the scene but has since been identified.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall police said: "officers are currently carrying out enquiries to locate the driver.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting CR/036820/22."