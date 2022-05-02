A road in Somerset has been closed for hours due to a crash, with congestion also building on other West Country routes.

A lot of traffic is expected with people making the most of a long weekend and May Day celebrations.

Some road closures are also in place around the region, which will cause delays to motorists.

The A37 is closed in both directions in Wraxall, Somerset. It's been closed since 8:45am. There's slow traffic due to an accident involving a single vehicle between Wraxall Road and Lye Lane.

Buses are running instead of trains on Great Western Railway between Exeter St Davids and Okehampton due to engineering work.

M5 Southbound which was closed earlier has re-opened on the exit slip road - a broken down car has been removed at J27 A361 (Tiverton). Lane two (of two) was closed on the slip road to the roundabout.

A35 eastbound closed, slow traffic due to fallen tree between Old Taunton Road (Shute) and Whitford Road (Kilmington). Affecting traffic heading towards Axminster.

B3297 at Helston, there are reports of accident, two vehicles involved near B3280. Traffic is coping well.

A31 at Sturminster Marshall, Dorset, there's queueing holiday traffic on A31 Eastbound from A350 Poole Road (Roundhouse Roundabout, Sturminster Marshall) to B3072 West Moors Road.

