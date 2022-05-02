A local had to ride to the rescue after a pair of tourists reversed their car onto a beach because they couldn’t be bothered to carry their kayak from the car park - and got stuck all night.

Mark Moseley was driving past Swanpool Beach in Falmouth early on Sunday afternoon when he spotted two men trying to shovel their BMW out of the gravel and sand just above the tide line.

The engineer who lives in the area had been checking out the surf for a quick bodyboard session and decided to stop instead and give the pair from Guildford a hand.

He said: “The two blokes said they came last night and couldn’t be bothered carrying their kayak from the car park to the sea so they decided to back the car onto the beach even though there is a sign that asks people not to drive any vehicle onto the beach. Guess what? They got stuck all night.”

The car park is just on the other side of the road, less than 20 metres from the water’s edge.

The 54-year-old granddad-of-four added: “They were lucky to have backed their car just above the tide line and that the sea didn’t cover it or push it further back.”

Mark, who builds engines for a living, said he was driving past the beach when he noticed the two men desperately trying to free their car with a pair of shovels without any success as the more they tried to drive off the more they buried their car into the sand.

He said that when he spoke to them they told him they’d be out there all night trying to shift the BMW.

He added: “There was another guy who was about to drive onto the beach to try and pull them free but I told him not to bother as I have a big 4x4 and he would have got stuck too. I’ve never done beach rescues like this before but I’ve helped people out of ditches and the like before so I have all the kit in the car.

“After a couple of tugs they got free. The funniest thing is that the lady in the cafe off the beach said she saw three cars stuck on the beach in the same spot last year - all BMWs. Maybe it’s a BMW thing. She even called the police to report the vehicle stolen but I think it was just two harmless guys who didn’t quite realise what they were doing and that they’d get stuck on the beach all night.”