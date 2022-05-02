Urgent police appeal to help find missing Newton Abbot school boy Tyeson Balouza

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Tyeson Balouza, who has been missing for more than three days.

The school boy was last seen at around 5pm on Thursday 28th April at his home in Ipplepen near Newton Abbot.

Tyeson is described as having short brown hair, around 5’7” in height with a slim build and was last seen wearing Nike air force one trainers, blue track suit bottoms, grey Nike zip up hooded top, grey t-shirt, a black Zavetti parker coat with brown fluffy hood and was carrying a black Nike rucksack.

Devon and Cornwall Police are calling for help, a spokesperson said, "if you have seen Tyeson, or know of his whereabouts, please call police on 999, quoting log number 766 of 28/04/22."