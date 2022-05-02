A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal collision in Torquay in which a man died.

Officers were called just after midnight on Sunday 1 May following the collision between a pedestrian and a car on Barton Hill Road.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, suffered life-threatening injuries and died in hospital a short time later.

His next of kin have been notified and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

A woman, in her 20s and from Torquay, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

She remains in police custody.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting crime reference CR/037039/22.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.