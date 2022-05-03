'Chalet' overlooking Cornwall beach up for auction for £325,000
A 'chalet' overlooking a beach in west Cornwall has gone up for sale for £325,000.
The property - which is a stone's throw from the dunes at Gwithian Sands - has a kitchen area measuring 2.01m x 1.75m and a bedroom measuring 1.83m by 2.16m.
Auctioneers at Auction House Devon and Cornwall say this brings a "unique opportunity" to redevelop the "detached chalet" in Hayle.
In total, the property has a kitchen, two bedrooms, a lounge and an external shower room.
A spokesperson from the Auction House said: "Directly from the property there are sea glimpse views however, just a short stroll away you will find the popular sand dunes at Gwithian Sands on your doorstep.
"The property is freehold and benefits from no occupancy restrictions. The accommodation briefly comprises of a reception room, two bedrooms, kitchen and an external shower room".
There is also a walled garden at the rear of the property and a small section at the front featuring some "mature shrubs".
More information about the property - which will be auctioned on 26 May - can be found on the Auction House's website.